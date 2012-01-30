The Weekend Is Over And Markets Are Sliding

Well actually the weekend has been over for a while now, but yes, the tone is negative to start the week.
Many markets are down over 0.5%, including US futures, and Japan’s Nikkei, which is shown here.
This should be a big week: First, it’s jobs week, culminating with the Non-Farm Payrolls report on Friday.
But in terms of event risk, it’ll all be about Greece debt talks, which should plenty of headline-fodder all week.
