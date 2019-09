The weekend is over and markets are lower.

Australia’s ASX 200 is off -0.58%.

The Nikkei is off -0.08%.

Korea’s Kospi is up 0.47%.

U.S. futures were pointing slightly negative.

We have a pretty busy economic week ahead, starting with the latest home price data tomorrow.

Click here to read our full weekly preview »

