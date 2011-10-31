The Weekend Is Over, And Markets Are Going Lower

Photo: ericskiff on Flickr

Now we really get to see either the EUphoria from last week can last, and if the new expanded EFSF plan can calm down the contagion gripping Europe.We’ll be watching European markets like a hawk, especially Italian bonds, and the spread to German bunds in the coming days to see if there’s any optimism, whatsoever, among investors.



In the meantime, the market is drifting lower in early going.

US futures, after going nowhere on Friday, are down modestly.

All of the “risk” currencies — Aussie, etc. — are lower as well.

Good luck.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.