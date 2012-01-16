The Weekend Is Over, And Markets Are Heading Lower

The market is getting its first chance to react to the big Eurozone downgrades from Friday afternoon, and the general trend is modestly lower.



US futures are down a touch, the Euro fell, but has recovered, a bit, and Australia, the first market open is down notably.

Due to the holiday in the US, Monday is likely to be quiet, but obviously it will be interesting to watch European debt markets full digest the news.

