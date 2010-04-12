The Weekend Is Over, And Euro Shorts Are Getting Taken For A Ride

No big surprise here. The euro is moving up sharply on news of the official not-quite-a-bailout of Greece.



Equity futures are also up, vindicating the traders who piled into stocks on Friday, pushing is briefly over 11,000.

The only question is: will shorts use this opportunity to load up and put more pressure on the ECB, or will they ease of for a while.

Photo: FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.