The Weekend Is Over, And Euro Shorts Are Getting Taken For A Ride

No big surprise here. The euro is moving up sharply on news of the official not-quite-a-bailout of Greece.
Equity futures are also up, vindicating the traders who piled into stocks on Friday, pushing is briefly over 11,000.
The only question is: will shorts use this opportunity to load up and put more pressure on the ECB, or will they ease of for a while.
Photo: FinViz
