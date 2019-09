The weekend is over, and Asian tech stocks are getting hammered.

Panasonic is down 3%. Hitachi is off 2.2%, Sony, 1.4%, Kyocera and NEC, 1.9% lower each, Marketwatch observes.

This follows the rout among U.S. tech stocks at the end of last week.

The Nikkei opened down 1.2%.

U.S. futures are also lower.

Check out our full market preview here. »

