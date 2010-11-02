Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Week That Will Change American History

On Wednesday we get the most anticipated Fed announcement in ages.

For weeks and weeks, the talk among traders has been QEII, QEII, QEII, and now we're supposed to get it.

Of course, there's still considerable debate about how big it will be.

Prior to a couple of weeks ago, everyone assumed that it would be well over $1 trillion (shock & awe, as it were), though expectations have come way back in recent days.

The current line of thinking is that it will be incremental with plans to buy a few hundred billions in Treasuries over the coming months, just to see where that gets us.

The market behaviour has been interesting to watch as expectations have come down. The big losers have been Treasuries, whereas stocks have held up OK. That being said, everything but the dollar has been rallying party hard on QE, and there's this expectation that perhaps the air could be let out of the market as soon as we get the announcement.

For historical perspective on the Fed's next move, see here.