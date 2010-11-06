Wall Street's Week In Pictures

The Republicans retook the house, the SEC is investigating JP Morgan and it feels like everyone is involved in the Albuferon insider trading case…
There was no good news this week, friends.
The SEC announced it's investigating CDO sales by JPMorgan, that were packaged by hedge fund Magnetar with the riskiest assets it could find. JPMorgan aptly named the CDO, 'Squared.'
The SEC will look at whether JPMorgan 'adequately disclosed to investors' that it allegedly allowed Magnetar to both pick the assets and then bet against the deal.
Everyone watched the mid-term elections eagerly to see if the Republicans would take the senate and the house. In the end, they regained the house in a blacklash against what many Americans see as too much government spending. And they've already started a pushback against Dodd-Frank.
It's QE2 Day!
QE2 was rolled out on Wednesday, and it was a big day for traders. Now many suspect any good QE2 would have done has already been priced in, and therefore it might be worthless.
The hedge fund world was shaken by a mysterious case of insider trading involving a doctor, a blackmailing rabbi, and two prominent hedge fund managers. Though FrontPoint is yet to be charged with anything, the firm's star healthcare funds portfolio manager, Chip Skowron, has been suspended.
Surprise! Everyone's still worried about layoffs.
But happily, there haven't been any reports of mass layoffs this week. We've been hearing whispers of UBS layoffs, but all we were able to confirm this week was that one banker at the Stamford, CT office was let go.
Goldman Sachs' Jan Hatzius predicts that QE2 is heading from $600 billion to $2 trillion and will continue through 2012.
'In practice, QE2 is likely to continue well beyond June 2011--at least well into 2012--if our forecasts for unemployment and inflation are close to the mark. We believe that purchases could ultimately cumulate to around $2 trillion...Under our longer-term projections it is easy to come up with models that show no tightening until 2015 or later.'
Oof.
It was predicted this week that Wall Street bonuses will drop an average of 12% this year. The hit will be the biggest in fixed-income trading. Investment bankers will do about the same as last year. The biggest drops come for Goldman Sachs, whose trading bonus pool is down 26% from last year.
Guy Hands lost his case against Citigroup this week after a bitter court battle that saw a jury member kicked out because she lied about talking about the case in an elevator with fellow jury members. Guy Hands had accused Citi of manipulating his private equity firm, Terra Firma, into an overpriced bid for EMI, and was awarded nothing.
David Tepper's September 24 call that stocks would rise thanks to either the economy or the Fed couldn't have been more right. The S&P 500 is up about 7% since then.
