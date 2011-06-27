The Week Has Begun, And Markets Are Going Lower

The weekend is officially over, and once again, the market’s bias is to the downside.



Even news about China offering to bail out Europe (again) can’t give this market even a momentary jolt.

Obviously the whole week will be dominated by the runup to the Greek austerity vote, which should be Wednesday, with debate starting tomorrow. Expect ALL CAPS HEADLINES galore.

