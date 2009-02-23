Apple Stuck At 0.25% Market Share In China

Nicholas Carlson
  • Yahoo media group will reshuffle too [BoomTown]
  • Apple cuts China prices, hoping to get somewhere [WSJ]
  • Flacks from “Deep Web” search startups convince NYT they are Google rivals [NYT]
  • Online video is cutting into television — slowly. [WSJ]
  • ESPN looking less profitable for Disney [Reuters]
  • Jason Rapp out at IAC [WSJ]
  • Video: The credit crisis simply explained [VentureBeat]

Photo: filipe ferreira

