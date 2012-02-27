The Week Begins: US Futures Are Sliding, Italian Market Getting Clobbered

Photo: Harlequeen via Flickr

A decidedly “risk off” start to the week.Europe is red across the board, with Germany down 1.2%, France off 1.25%, and Italy down 2%.



Shares of Italian bank UniCredit are down 3%.

US futures are solidly in the red, as well, with losses on the order of 0.5%, or at least in that ballpark.

In terms of news, things are still pretty quiet. There was a bad Italian business confidence report but mostly not much is going on in the headline-world.

