After incumbent parties were trounced in Spain and Germany, the euro is off to an inauspicious start, falling markedly in early Asian trading.



Photo: FinViz

Euro aside, the dollar itself is showing strength against everything.

Photo: Bloomberg

That of course means: risk off, which is what’s already being played out in the futures.

