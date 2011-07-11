The Week Begins: European Stocks Are Sliding, And Italian Yields Are Ripping Higher

Joe Weisenthal

It probably could actually be worse.

In the very early going of the open of the week, European markets are down, but they’re not getting killed.

Italian stocks are off 1%, which is not horrible given all the incessant talk over the weekend about how it’s the next Greece.

More ominously, yields on short-term government debt are ripping higher.

Greek stocks are down 1.4%.

German stocks are down 0.8%.

Everything in the US (futures, commodities) is pointing down.

Risk off.

