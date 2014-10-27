THE WEEK AHEAD: Tim Cook Speaks, Facebook Reports

Welcome to the week ahead, our look at what’s happening in the tech world this week.

There are going to be two tech conferences this week that should generate news. There will also be two earnings reports of note.

The Wall Street Journal is hosting its first ever WSJD conference, and it’s stacked with big names. Re/code is hosting a smaller mobile conference this week, as well.

WSJD starts today, October 27, and ends Wednesday, October 29. Here’s who is a sample of who is speaking:

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Prolific tweeter Marc Andreessen

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer

Xiaomi VP Hugo Barra

Waze CEO Noam Bardin

Dreamworks Animation CEO Jeffery Katzenberg

Palantir CEO Alex Karp

Whisper CEO Michael Heyward

Re/code’s conference, Code/Mobile is Monday and Tuesday. Here’s a sample of who is speaking:

Instagram co-founder/CEO Kevin Systrom

CEO of T-Mobile, John Legere

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki

Kim Kardashian

Apple VP of iOS, iPod, and iPhone marketing, Greg Joswiak

In addition to those two conferences, we’re also looking at earnings from a few tech companies.

On Monday, Twitter reports results.

On Tuesday, Facebook reports results

