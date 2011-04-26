- Headlines will be dominated by earnings and the Fed. For earnings, this will be the peak of the Q1 reporting period, w/a slew of companies from a variety of industries all posting their numbers.
- On the tech front, we have already heard from a lot of the big names, but people will be watching BRCM (Tues), Arm Holdings/EBAY/GLW/CTXS/FLEX/NVLS (Wed), and MMI/MSFT/Samsung (Thurs). With all the focus on PCs (who is right – INTC or IDC/Gartner?), MSFT could help set the record straight (i.e. did INTC just build a ton of channel inventory or are the analyst firms missing large pockets of demand?). The Android smartphone market will get an update as two of the key companies are due to report (ARM and MMI).
- For financials, the US banks are largely over but insurane is just starting (we get AMP Mon and AFL/LNC on Wed). In addition, a lot of the big European banks will start posting numbers (Barclays/Credit Suisse on Wed and D Bank/Santander on Thurs).
- There are a bunch of energy companies due to post numbers (COP on Wed, XOM on Thurs, and CVX on Fri) while the industrial reporting season rolls on (MMM on Tues, BA on Wed, and CAT Fri are among the highlights).
click Here for full article.
http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/the-week-ahead-monday-april-25th
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.