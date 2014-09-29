Microsoft Is Likely To Reveal The Next Version Of Windows Tomorrow

Here’s what will be on people’s minds during the next seven days in tech:

Microsoft is holding a press event on Tuesday September 30. It is expected to be a preview of the next version of Windows, Windows 9.

Microsoft’s Windows 8 was a bold attempt to change the operating system that powers over 90% of all desktop computers. It was a flop. It was too new, too confusing for users. Microsoft has gradually pared back some of the biggest changes.

Microsoft is not as reliant on Windows as it once was, but Windows is still at the core of almost everything it does, so this is going to be a big deal.

Note taking app Evernote is hosting a conference on Thursday October 2, and Friday October 3. It seems a little odd, but the conference is built around how people are using Evernote.

And Oracle’s big conference, Oracle OpenWorld, is on-going. It kicked off yesterday, September 28, and it continues through the week.

