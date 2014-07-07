It's Time For The Annual Gathering Of The Most Important People In Tech And Media In Sun Valley, Idaho

This is part of the “Tech 360” series offering a 360-degree view of the tech industry, from in-depth reporting to weekly posts on what you need to know. “Tech 360” is sponsored by Delta. Read more in the series »

Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian Tim Cook and Eddy Cue at last year’s Sun Valley

Here’s what will be on people’s minds during the next seven days in tech:

This week is the annual Sun Valley conference hosted by investment bank Allen & Co.

The Sun Valley conference, which starts Tuesday, is basically a mogul-fest. Tech, media, and finance titans gather to listen to presentations, play golf, tennis, and do some serious networking.

Many deals have been born at Sun Valley. (Comcast buying NBC, started there. Jeff Bezos buying the Washington Post started there. And so on…)

The WSJ says that the talk this year will probably center on media distribution and consolidation. Comcast wants to buy Time Warner. AT&T wants to buy DirecTV. Sprint wants to buy T-Mobile.

Kara Swisher at Re/code has a full list of all the big name tech players that will be attending. It’s a who’s who in tech. Pick any name at random — Tim Cook, Ben Horowitz, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Andreessen, Peter Thiel, Tim Armstrong, etc. — and they’re probably attending.

Unfortunately, Sun Valley blocks off the press and keeps it at a distance. So, the news isn’t typically fast and furious relative to collection of big wigs in attendance. The news generally drips out later. Although the press does get some chances to schmooze with the big shots at the end of the night. And CNBC usually snags on-camera interviews.

Despite the potential paucity of news from Sun Valley, it is the biggest thing happening the tech world this week, and we’ll have our eyes on it.

One other small thing to keep an eye on: The IPO of cloud-storage company Box. Box filed for an IPO at the end of March. The IPO was delayed because the market got a little bit hostile towards young, unproven enterprise companies. But the market overall has improved lately, so Box might try to finally get its IPO out the door.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.