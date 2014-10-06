THE WEEK AHEAD: Elon Musk Plans To Release A New Tesla Car

Screenshot via Twitter Elon Musk tweeted this image

Here’s what will be on people’s minds during the next seven days in tech:

Elon Musk will be revealing a new Tesla car this week. Last Wednesday he tweeted, “About time to unveil the D and something else”. He attached a photo of dark Tesla lurking in a garage, with the date October 9, 2014 on it. (That’s Thursday.)

So, what could it be? It’s likely to be an all-wheel drive version of the Tesla Model S. The Model S is currently a rear-wheel drive car, which isn’t great in the snow. Since it’s about to be cold, it makes sense for a new, all-wheel drive Model S. Supporting this idea, photos leaked of the Model S “P85D” which seems to be dual motors for all-wheel drive.

HTC has an event on Wednesday. The struggling Android phone maker is expected to release its own GoPro-esque camera. It might also release another phone, too. We don’t expect either of these moves will do anything to save HTC.

Marketing company HubSpot is going to IPO on Friday. Last week we wrote up what we were hearing about the company ahead of its IPO. It wasn’t good.

HP decided to split the company in two. This just happened, so people will be talking about it over the next few days. The split itself won’t happen until next year.

