THE WEEK AHEAD: Blackberry Tries Its Best To Get Some Attention

AP Woman with a Blackberry

Here’s what will be on people’s minds during the next seven days in tech:

Last week was all about the iPhone 6. This week is all about… Blackberry?

Blackberry is hosting a media event Wednesday September 24 that it’s calling, “See the bigger picture.” Then, two days later Blackberry is reporting earnings.

Frankly, Blackberry is an irrelevant company now, so we doubt people will pay close attention. The iPhone 6 will still be dominant.

The other big event that’s coming this week is Oracle World, which starts on Sunday October 28. This will be an interesting event since Oracle’s founder and CEO Larry Ellison announced plans to step aside. He’s now a CTO, and former co-presidents Mark Hurd and Safra Catz are now co-CEOs.

Other stuff: Google CEO Eric Schmidt released a book called “How Google Works”. It’s out today, September 23. Look for stories based on that book.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.