THE WEEK AHEAD: Apple Earnings, Twitter Tries To Win Back Developers

Getty Images Apple SVP Jony Ive

Here’s what will be on people’s minds during the next seven days in tech:

Apple reports earnings after the market closes today. This will be a fun quarter because all of Apple’s new products have been announced, so analysts can try to get a sense from management about how well things are going.

The two numbers that matter: iPhones unit sales, which are expected to be 38 million, and iPad units which are expected to be 13 million. If Apple matches expectations the iPhone will be growing 12% on a year-over-year basis, and the iPad will be falling 9%. We expect analysts will want to know what’s going on with the iPad.

Apple’s not the only tech company reporting earnings this week. Here’s a rundown of other companies reporting:

Tuesday: Yahoo reports CEO Marissa Mayer is expected to announce a tweak to the company’s strategy. Other companies of note on Tuesday, are VMWare and EMC.

Wednesday: AT&T, EMC, and Yelp.

AT&T, EMC, and Yelp. Thursday: Amazon, Microsoft, Comcast, NetSuite.

OTHER STUFF:

Microsoft has a media event today, Monday October 20, in San Francisco to talk about its cloud computing efforts. Microsoft axe Mary Jo Foley says, “I’m hearing the event will include both a look at how Microsoft’s approach is different from its competitors, as well as a recap on cloud investments the company has been making.”

On Wednesday, Twitter is hosting a developers conference. Developers have had a rocky relationship with Twitter in the past, so it will be interesting to see how Twitter tries to smooth things over.

