THE WEEK AHEAD: Apple Earnings, Twitter Tries To Win Back Developers

Jay Yarow
Sir Jony Ive KnightedGetty ImagesApple SVP Jony Ive

Here’s what will be on people’s minds during the next seven days in tech:

Apple reports earnings after the market closes today. This will be a fun quarter because all of Apple’s new products have been announced, so analysts can try to get a sense from management about how well things are going.

The two numbers that matter: iPhones unit sales, which are expected to be 38 million, and iPad units which are expected to be 13 million. If Apple matches expectations the iPhone will be growing 12% on a year-over-year basis, and the iPad will be falling 9%. We expect analysts will want to know what’s going on with the iPad.

Apple’s not the only tech company reporting earnings this week. Here’s a rundown of other companies reporting:

  • Tuesday: Yahoo reports CEO Marissa Mayer is expected to announce a tweak to the company’s strategy. Other companies of note on Tuesday, are VMWare and EMC.
  • Wednesday: AT&T, EMC, and Yelp.
  • Thursday: Amazon, Microsoft, Comcast, NetSuite.

OTHER STUFF:

Microsoft has a media event today, Monday October 20, in San Francisco to talk about its cloud computing efforts. Microsoft axe Mary Jo Foley says, “I’m hearing the event will include both a look at how Microsoft’s approach is different from its competitors, as well as a recap on cloud investments the company has been making.”

On Wednesday, Twitter is hosting a developers conference. Developers have had a rocky relationship with Twitter in the past, so it will be interesting to see how Twitter tries to smooth things over.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us tech 360