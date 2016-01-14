The website where Australians can buy US Powerball tickets has crashed

The website which lets Australians buy a ticket in the US Powerball, worth $US1.5 billion, crashed yesterday.

While the site is back up and running today, there is patchy access due to the number of people visiting the site.

“Apologies if you are experiencing any technical difficulties on our website today,” the site reads.

“This is due to huge volumes of traffic in direct response to the world-record breaking US PowerBall Jackpot.”

It is reported that Lottoland buckled when more than 177,368 punters signed up to the website following the news Australians could enter the draw.

This is what the site looks like this morning.

Lottoland has been awarded a five-year license by the Northern Territory Racing Commission to open online gambling in international lotteries.

The odds of winning are 1:292,201,338.

The upcoming Powerball draw is the largest ever prize in its history. It will take place on Thursday at 2pm AEDT.

