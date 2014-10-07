The Weather On The Moon Is Wet And Windy

The Earth as seen from the Moon. Image: NASA

A French analysis of Moon rocks from the Apollo mission suggests the water on the lunar surface wasn’t dumped there by meteorites or comets.

The data indicates the water is more likely to have been generated by particles blown there by solar winds.

The Apollo samples demonstrate the presence of water in the lunar interior and at the surface, challenging previous assumption that the Moon was free of water.

The study is published in the journal PNAS.

