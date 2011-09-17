The Weather Channel Moves to Brightcove's HTML 5 Player



The Weather Channel, which claims the second most downloaded iPad App, has moved from a Flash player to an HTML 5 player from Brightcove, enabling consumers to watch video regardless of their device, said Cameron Clayton, EVP for Digital, in this interview with Beet.TV.



The Weather Channel’s digital footprint is huge, with some 60 million unique visitors to its website, 50 million downloads of its mobile Apps and 5 million downloads of its iPad App.

Heavy Weather Drives Big Site Traffic and Downloads

Hurricane Irene broke traffic records to the site and led to some 250,000 daily downloads of the mobile App.

With power out in six million homes in the Northeast, the network streamed its television broadcast on both its Web site and on its Facebook page, generating as many as 600,000 concurrent streams, he says in this interview.

Andy Plesser

