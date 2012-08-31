The Weather Channel Is On The Cusp Of Something Big

Through a partnership with PlaceIQ, The Weather Channel is letting brands innovate with geo-targeted ads.
Advertisers can essentially target specific locations where their ads will run on The Weather Channel mobile app.
The Weather Channel global CRO Curt Hecht explains why geo-targeted ads is a gamechanger below.
This interview was part of our Mobile Advertising Conference this summer.
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova, William Wei, & Robert Libetti
And Don’t Miss:
• This $700 Million Company Thinks Advertising On Facebook Is Working ‘Extremely Well’
• Why Arianna Huffington Carries 4 BlackBerry Phones With Her At All Times
• Hey Startups, Here’s How To Budget All That Money You’ve Just Raised
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.