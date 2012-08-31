The Weather Channel Is On The Cusp Of Something Big

Through a partnership with PlaceIQ, The Weather Channel is letting brands innovate with geo-targeted ads.



Advertisers can essentially target specific locations where their ads will run on The Weather Channel mobile app.

The Weather Channel global CRO Curt Hecht explains why geo-targeted ads is a gamechanger below.

This interview was part of our Mobile Advertising Conference this summer.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova, William Wei, & Robert Libetti

