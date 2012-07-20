The Weather Channel Is A HUGE Business

The Weather Channel is a hugely successful business. Global CRO Curt Hecht stopped by our Mobile Advertising Conference last month and brought to light just how big of a business The Weather Channel is.



After finding success on cable television and the web, The Weather Channel is now leading the way in mobile. Hecht tells us that his company ranks top five in “pretty much any metric that you look at.”

“It’s really Pandora, Twitter, Facebook, ESPN, and us,” Hecht told us. “And so, once again, we’re in this position where we’re leading and we’ve got to really lead the marketplace in how to do monetization correctly.”

Find out just how much of a goliath The Weather Channel really is below:

