18 Cringeworthy Pictures Of Rich People Trying To Look Like Punks

Last night, the annual Met Gala asked its wealthy and famous guests to dress for the theme “Punk: Chaos to Couture.”
Most of the party-goers — including Hollywood celebrities, fashion’s elite, and power players — were totally stumped.
Some ignored the punk theme completely or tried to tastefully incorporate it in the form of spikes, leather, or mesh.
But a select few really took the idea and ran with it, for better or worse.
Anna Wintour and her daughter Bee Shaffer looked decidedly not punk in floral and pink dresses. (Apparently, the colour of punk is pink.)
Lisa Marie Falcone, the wife of hedge fund manager Phil Falcone, busted out of her bright yellow gown in a black bra (with safety pins) and matching gloves.
Socialites Virginie and Claire Courtin Clarins had a futuristic take on the trend, complete with Claire's boob windshield.
Socialite Julie Macklowe looked like an Avril Lavigne clone with pink-dyed hair, hot pink gown, and black choker necklace.
Ivanka Trump stayed classy while showing off some leg, opting for statement bangles with spikes and green hair streaks.
Vogue contributing editor Lauren Santo Domingo's dress looks sad, but at least her jewelry was spot on.
Designer Tommy and his wife Dee Hilfiger chose to go the plaid route. Dee's spiked shoes are awesome, but that hair was...unnecessary.
From the necklace up, heiress Ally Hilfiger looks amazing. We'll just ignore all the nonsense below.
Model Brooklyn Decker wore an intricate, flattering dress, but gave a nod to the theme with her upper ear piercings.
David Lauren went with bedazzled pants for the classy event. At least his wife Lauren Bush Lauren looks elegant.
Fashion journalist Plum Sykes was completely covered up in a light pink, textured dress and red heels. Pink = Punk, remember?
Socialite Lady Victoria Hervey looked like she left the house wearing an elaborate nightgown, sans bra.
The CEO of CBS Les Moonves kept it classy with his wife CBS producer Julie Chen. Both ignored the Punk theme.
Lisa Airan, doctor to the stars, looks like she's ready for a Great Gatsby party instead of the Punk-themed fashion event.
Socialite Fabiola Beracasa aged herself 10 years in a stiff, white gown with off the shoulder sleeves.
Marketing consultant and NYC party thrower Peggy Siegal was channeling British royalty (for reasons unknown) with a feathered hat.
And fashion editor Giovanna Battaglia somehow looked amazing with gold safety pins in her hair, fishnets, and an elaborate gold ensemble.
