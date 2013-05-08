18 Cringeworthy Pictures Of Rich People Trying To Look Like Punks

Socialite Julie Macklowe at the Met Gala 2013.

Last night, the annual Met Gala asked its wealthy and famous guests to dress for the theme “Punk: Chaos to Couture.”



Most of the party-goers — including Hollywood celebrities, fashion’s elite, and power players — were totally stumped.

Some ignored the punk theme completely or tried to tastefully incorporate it in the form of spikes, leather, or mesh.

But a select few really took the idea and ran with it, for better or worse.

