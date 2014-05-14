The 15 Wealthiest Zip Codes In America

There are certain neighborhoods in America where even the wealthiest among us might feel average.
FindTheBest, a research engine for thousands of topics, has put together a list of the richest zip codes in America. The team used data based on the 5-year averages from the American Community Survey — a part of the U.S. Census Bureau — to sort by the percentage of households making more than $US150,000 per year. FindTheBest only included zip codes with at least 10,000 residents.
Keep reading to see the 15 richest zip codes in the U.S.
The main city associated with the 06903 zip code is Stamford. Located in Fairfield County, CT, Stamford is considered a part of the Greater New York metropolitan area. It's also home to four Fortune 500 companies and nine Fortune 1000 companies.
With a population of 14,480, 56.4% of households in 06903 are making over $US150,000 each year.
FindTheBest concentrated solely on zip codes in America with at least 10,000 residents. They sorted the percentage of households within each zip code that make over $US150,000 each year to find the wealthiest. All data comes from the 5-year averages from the American Community Survey.
The main town associated with the 94506 zip code is Danville. Located in San Ramon Valley in Contra Costa County, CA, Danville has some of the most expensive real estate and exclusive country clubs in the nation.
With a population of 21,312, 56.6% of households in 94506 are making over $US150,000 each year.
FindTheBest concentrated solely on zip codes in America with at least 10,000 residents. They sorted the percentage of households within each zip code that make over $US150,000 each year to find the wealthiest. All data comes from the 5-year averages from the American Community Survey.
The main town associated with the 20124 zip code is Clifton. Though only a tiny town located in southwestern Fairfax County, VA, Clifton was declared a National Historic District by the U.S. Department of the Interior in 1985.
With a population of 16,032, 56.8% of households in 20124 are making over $US150,000 each year.
FindTheBest concentrated solely on zip codes in America with at least 10,000 residents. They sorted the percentage of households within each zip code that make over $US150,000 each year to find the wealthiest. All data comes from the 5-year averages from the American Community Survey.
The main town associated with the 01776 zip code is Sudbury. Sudbury is a town in Middlesex County, MA with a rich colonial history, including its Wayside Inn which is the country's oldest operating inn.
With a population of 17,712, 56.8% of households in 01776 are making over $US150,000 each year.
FindTheBest concentrated solely on zip codes in America with at least 10,000 residents. They sorted the percentage of households within each zip code that make over $US150,000 each year to find the wealthiest. All data comes from the 5-year averages from the American Community Survey.
The main town associated with the 02481 zip code is Wellesley Hills. Home to the all-women's college of Wellesley, Wellesley Hills is a part of Norfolk County and Greater Boston and has a highly-regarded educational system.
With a population of 16,332, 57.5% of households in 02481 are making over $US150,000 each year.
FindTheBest concentrated solely on zip codes in America with at least 10,000 residents. They sorted the percentage of households within each zip code that make over $US150,000 each year to find the wealthiest. All data comes from the 5-year averages from the American Community Survey.
The main neighbourhood associated with the 22101 zip code is McLean. Located in Fairfax County, VA, McLean is home to many diplomats, members of congress, and high-ranking government officials due to its proximity to D.C. as well as its high-quality prep schools.
With a population of 30,381, 57.8% of its households are making over $US150,000 each year.
FindTheBest concentrated solely on zip codes in America with at least 10,000 residents. They sorted the percentage of households within each zip code that make over $US150,000 each year to find the wealthiest. All data comes from the 5-year averages from the American Community Survey.
The main town associated with the 76092 zip code is Southlake. A suburb in Tarrant County, TX, Southlake became a huge town during the '80s because of how close it was to the DFW International Airport. Many pro NFL, MLB, and PGA players call this community home.
With a population of 26,778, 58.7% of its households are making over $US150,000 each year.
FindTheBest concentrated solely on zip codes in America with at least 10,000 residents. They sorted the percentage of households within each zip code that make over $US150,000 each year to find the wealthiest. All data comes from the 5-year averages from the American Community Survey.
The main town associated with the 06820 zip code is Darien. Darien is a commuter town in Fairfield County, CT and many of its residents commute to work in Manhattan. Darien has four parks, four country clubs, two yacht clubs, and two public beaches.
With a population of 20,758, 59.7% of its households are making over $US150,000 each year.
FindTheBest concentrated solely on zip codes in America with at least 10,000 residents. They sorted the percentage of households within each zip code that make over $US150,000 each year to find the wealthiest. All data comes from the 5-year averages from the American Community Survey.
The main town associated with the 21029 zip code is Clarksville. Clarksville is an unincorporated community in Howard County, the third wealthiest county in the U.S. according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
With a population of 11,236, 62.2% of its households are making over $US150,000 each year.
FindTheBest concentrated solely on zip codes in America with at least 10,000 residents. They sorted the percentage of households within each zip code that make over $US150,000 each year to find the wealthiest. All data comes from the 5-year averages from the American Community Survey.
The main town associated with the 20854 zip code is Potomac. Potomac is in Montgomery County, MD and is one of the top-educated small towns in America, according to a 2009 Forbes list.
With a population of 49,714, 62.4% of its households are making over $US150,000 each year.
FindTheBest concentrated solely on zip codes in America with at least 10,000 residents. They sorted the percentage of households within each zip code that make over $US150,000 each year to find the wealthiest. All data comes from the 5-year averages from the American Community Survey.
The main town associated with the 22066 zip code is Great Falls. Located in Fairfax County, VA, Great Falls overlooks the Great Falls of the Potomac River, after which the town was named. Many of its residents commute into Washington, D.C. for work.
With a population of 19,295, 67% of its households are making over $US150,000 each year.
FindTheBest concentrated solely on zip codes in America with at least 10,000 residents. They sorted the percentage of households within each zip code that make over $US150,000 each year to find the wealthiest. All data comes from the 5-year averages from the American Community Survey.
The main town associated with the 06883 zip code is Weston. Located in Fairfield County, CT, Weston is known for its open spaces and parks. According to the 2010 Census, 49.8% of all households had children under the age of 18 living with them.
With a population of 10,203, 67.3% of its households are making over $US150,000 each year.
FindTheBest concentrated solely on zip codes in America with at least 10,000 residents. They sorted the percentage of households within each zip code that make over $US150,000 each year to find the wealthiest. All data comes from the 5-year averages from the American Community Survey.
The main town associated with the 07078 zip code is Short Hills. A popular commuter town for people who work in NYC, Short Hills is a part of the Township of Millburn and is home to one of the largest malls in New Jersey.
With a population of 12,966, 69.4% of its households are making over $US150,000 each year.
FindTheBestsorted U.S. zip codes with more than 10,000 residents by percentage of households making more than $US150,000 a year. All data comes from the 5-year averages from the American Community Survey.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.