These Are The Wealthiest Subway Stops In Manhattan

The New Yorker has an awesome interactive infographic showing the median income of New York’s 21 subway lines based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau.



The wealthiest subway stops in the city are Park Place on the 123 line, Chambers Street on the 123 and ACE, and the World Trade centre on the E line. The census tracts where these stops are located all have median incomes around $205,000.

Some of the poorest subway stops include 125th on the 456 ($15,625) and Marcy Avenue on the M, J, and Z lines ($16,139).

The infographic shows how dramatically income changes in New York City between neighborhoods. The New Yorker even adds that, “if the borough of Manhattan were a country, the income gap between the richest 20 per cent and the poorest 20 per cent would be on par with countries like Sierra Leone, Namibia, and Lesotho.”

Check out the interactive infographic at the New Yorker >

