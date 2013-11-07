America's Wealthiest People By State [INFOGRAPHIC]

Wealth-X, an international wealth management firm, recently released a list of the richest person in every U.S. state.

The top 10 individuals on the list — who all held the exact same spots on last year’s list — are collectively worth $US362 billion. To put that in perspective, that’s 67% of the total wealth of the top 50 list.

Washington-based Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was the richest individual on the list with an estimated net worth of $US70.8 billion, followed by Nebraska’s Warren Buffett with a personal fortune of roughly $US60 billion. They’re also two of the most philanthropic men on the list, haven given away a combined $US48 billion in their lifetimes (so far).

Take a look at the full list and the states the billionaires live in below.

