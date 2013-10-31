Meet The Wealthiest Person In Every US State

Wealth-X, an international wealth management firm,
has just released a report listingthe richest person in every U.S. state.
Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, and Larry Ellison all grabbed the top spots for their home states of Washington, Nebraska, and California, respectively — no big surprise, considering they’re three of the wealthiest men on the planet.
Of the 50 states, nine did not have a single billionaire living there, including Maine, North Dakota, Hawaii, and Alaska.
Martin is currently the Chairman and CEO of Gilead Sciences, where he has worked for 23 years (he has been the CEO for 17 years).
The 61-year-old Martin holds a PhD in organic chemistry from the University of Chicago and an MBA in marketing from Golden Gate University.
67-year-old Robert Gillam is McKinley Capital's founder, and currently serves as its president and CEO.
He's known as the 'Peter Lynch of the Northwest,' according to BusinessWeek, and is a graduate of Wharton and UCLA.
Blake Roney founded NuSkin Enterprises in 1984, and currently serves as the chairman of the board.
The 54-year-old Roney has eight children, and is active in philanthropic and church organisations.
James 'Jim' Barksdale was the president and CEO of Netscape Communications Corporation before it merged with AOL in 1999.
The 70-year-old has three children, and is currently married to his second wife after his first wife passed away in 2003.
66-year-old Jay Shidler is the founder and managing partner of real estate company The Shidler Group.
In the past, he's donated $25 million to the University of Hawaii and started his own charity known as The Shidler Family Foundation.
John A. Yates is
currently the president of Yates Petroleum Corp. of Artesia.
His company is one of the largest closely held U.S. oil and gas producers. It was started by his grandfather Martin Yates in 1921, and continues to be a family-owned and operated company.
Leon Gorman is both the former president and former chairman of the clothing company L.L. Bean.
The 78-year-old was L.L. Bean's grandson, and under his leadership, the clothing company evolved from a $US2.5 million catalogue company with a single store in Freeport into $1.5 billion company with 5,000 employees.
The founder of the Tharaldson Companies, Gary Tharaldson is a well-known hotelier who started his career after purchasing his first hotel in 1982.
He first made it onto the Forbes 400 list of richest people in American in 1997 -- a long ways away from his childhood as a farmhand and first job teaching bookkeeping and gym class in a 45-student high school.
As the story goes, Robert Stiller founded Green Mountain Coffee after skiing in Sugarbush and drinking an amazing cup of coffee. He subsequently bought the company and turned it into Green Mountain in the 1980s.
This year, 70-year-old Stiller decided to leave the board after a series of poor investment decisions (including in Krispy Kreme), but will remain in an advisory capacity.
Frank VanderSloot is the CEO of Melaleuca, a company that has had a troubled history. Critics have accused Melaleuca of misrepresenting its sale estimates, and of making false claims about its 'green' supplements.
VanderSloot was also a huge supporter of Mitt Romney. Both men are Mormons and alumni of Brigham Young University, according to Mother Jones.
77-year-old T. Denny Stanford is the chairman and CEO of United National Corp. He made his fortune as the owner of First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard.
He has two children and is also known for his philanthropy. Sanford famously told Forbes, 'I want to die broke.'
Tom Benson is the owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Hornets.
The 86-year-old is married with three children, and is well-known for his 'Benson Boogie' victory dances after Saints' home wins.
Marguerite Harbert is the widow of the late construction and energy mogul John Murdoch Harbert III, who passed away in 1995.
The 90-year-old Harbert inherited her wealth from her husband, and has three children.
57-year-old Jonathan Nelson is the CEO of Providence Equity Partners. The firm, founded in 1989, mainly buys media and telecom companies.
He sits on the board of the Newport Festivals Foundation and is a trustee of his alma mater, Brown University, where he donated $US20 million to fund the construction of a new fitness center.
Dennis 'The Prince of Pesticides' Albaugh is the founder of Albaugh Inc. He mortgaged his own home to start his pesticide company in 1979.
Though it barely turned a profit throughout the 1980s, it become a billion-dollar company. Albaugh sold it in 2010 for $US1.3 billion.
James 'Jim' Justice II is the founder of the James C. Justice Companies, which own resorts as well as coal-mining operations, which are currently facing multiple lawsuits, according to the Associated Press.
The 62-year-old is married with two children, and pledged to donate $US25 million to the Boy Scouts of America last year.
A four-time college dropout, Brad M. Kelley grew up on a Kentucky farm and made his fortune in discount cigarette brands as well as buying and selling real estate.
The 56-year-old is married with three daughters, and is the fourth largest landowner in the U.S. as of 2013. According to The Wall Street Journal, he even has a ranch in Florida where he keeps hippos, rhinos, antelopes, and tapirs.
Anita Zucker is the chairwoman and CEO of chemical manufacturer InterTech Group, a maker of specialty chemicals, high-tech fibres and precision aircraft parts that she inherited from her husband when he passed away from a brain tumour in 2008.
She has three children, and also owns the Carolina Ice Palace and 50% of the South Carolina Stingrays, a minor league hockey team.
Thomas Frist is the founder of HCA, the Hospital Corporation of America. The entire Frist family is worth a whopping $US5 billion, according to Forbes.
Frist's company was famously taken private in a 2006 leveraged buyout for $US21 billion.
65-year-old John Morris is the founder of Bass Pro Shops in Missouri. The national outdoor sports retailer and manufacturer has about 58 stores and $US3.3 billion in sales, offering everything from boats to guns.
Morris is also married with four children, and a recognised conservationist.
Whitney MacMillan is the part-owner of Cargill Inc., a grain company, and great-grandson of founder W. W. Cargill.
MacMillan served as CEO of Cargill from 1976 to 1995, and The Whitney and Betty MacMillan Center for International and Area Studies at Yale is named for him.
Sam Zell is the founder of Equity Residential, a private investment firm he founded in the 1960s.
The 72-year-old is married with three children. His company founded homebuilder and real estate development companies in Brazil, Colombia, India, China, and Mexico, and Zell himself bought the Tribune Company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a year later.
Theodore 'Ted' Lerner is the founder of real estate firm Lerner Enterprises and the managing principal owner of the Washington Nationals baseball team.
The 88-year-old Lerner and his wife Annette are also founding members of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.
Bruce Halle Senior is the founder and chairman of Discount Tires, the world's largest independent tire and wheel retailer. He even owns his own NASCAR car.
His personal philanthropic organisation, the Bruce T. Halle Family Foundation supports a lot of causes, including the Diane Halle Center for Family Justice at Arizona State University and the Children First Academy, the nation's largest school for homeless children.
Gayle Cook is a member of board of directors of medical device firm Cook Group, which she founded and grew out of her bedroom with her husband Bill Cook in the 1960s.
The 79-year-old Cook is #85 on the Forbes 400 list, and has one son, Carl, who's involved in the company.
Leslie 'Les' Wexner is the chairman and CEO of Limited Brands
, which currently includes: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, Henri Bendel, and La Senza.
He lives in a $47 million estate with 30 rooms and nearly 336 acres of land. The guest quarters are a separate structure entirely that was featured in the July 2004 issue of Architectural Digest.
Dennis Washington is the founder of The Washington Companies and co-founder of the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation.
The 79-year-old has owned several yachts, including the Attessa IV, which is worth an estimated $US300 million with an 18-karat-gold-finished wall, according to Forbes. He's married with two children.
Micky Arison is current chairman of Carnival Corporation and the managing
The 64-year-old dropped out of Miami University, and currently lives in Bal Harbour, Florida on two 200-foot yachts he uses as homes, according to Forbes.
James 'Jim' Goodnight is the CEO of SAS Institute, a company he started as a faculty member of North Carolina State University in 1976.
70-year-old Goodnight thinks education is critical to success of people, and he and his wife make education the main focus of SAS' philanthropy. SAS is also known for its worker-friendly programs, including a 35-hour workweek and on-site day care.
David Tepper is the president and founder of Appaloosa Management, a hedge fund that specialises in investing in distressed companies.
The 56-year-old is married with three kids, and he is known for his philanthropic donations, specifically to food banks and food pantries across N.J.
78-year-old Hansjörg Wyss was previously the chairman of Swiss medical device manufacturer Synthes Holding AG until he sold it to Johnson & Johnson for $20.2 billion in cash and stock.
Now he's focusing on his philanthropic pursuits, including building an institute that will focus on healthcare, biotech, and life sciences.
George Kaiser is the 71-year-old chairman of BOK Financial, a regional financial services company based in Tulsa, Okla.
He's also well known for his $3 billion George Kaiser Family Foundation, which doles out more than $US40 million a year, mostly towards early childhood education.
Dubbed by BusinessWeek 'New Hampshire's Invisible Grocery Billionaire,' 61-year-old Richard Cohen (he goes by Rick) tries to stay out of the limelight as much as possible.
He single-handedly made his company C&S Wholesale Grocers into the world's largest grocery wholesaler since taking over the business in 1989. He's currently serving as its chairman.
Anne Cox Chambers is a member of Cox Enterprises' board of directors, and chairwoman of Atlanta Newspapers.
The 93-year-old inherited the company from her father, and currently serves on the boards of the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the Atlanta Historical Society, and the Woodruff Arts Center, as well as on the boards of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Pasteur Foundation, and the Whitney Museum in New York.
Raymond 'Ray' Dalio is the founder and co-chief investment officer of the investment firm Bridgewater Associates.
The 64-year-old also wrote a company manual called 'Principles' to share his life and business management principles with his employees.
Charles Ergen is the founder and chairman of DISH Network, formerly known as the EchoStar Communications Corporation.
The 60-year-old is married with five children, and was previously a professional blackjack and poker
player.
Philip 'Phil' Knight is the 75-year-old chairman of Nike.
He formerly ran track at the University of Oregon, and founded Blue Ribbon
Sports in 1964 after selling Japanese running shoes out of the trunk of his car while teaching accounting at Portland State.
Michael Dell is the founder and CEO of Dell Inc., which only recently went private in an effort to make the transition from selling computers to mobile devices.
The 48-year-old has his own philanthropic foundation, the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, as well as four children with his wife Susan.
51-year-old Abigail Johnson is the president of Fidelity Investment's Financial Services, the second-largest U.S. mutual fund company.
She is the third in her family to hold an executive title, and is married with two children.
Michael Bloomberg is the founder and 88% owner of Bloomberg L.P., the global financial data and media company, as well as the current mayor of New York City.
He has over 10 homes throughout NYC, and has made a $100 million pledge to the Gates Foundation that will go towards eradicating polio.
Sheldon Adelson is the 80-year-old chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands.
He is currently one of the biggest donors to the Republican party, and recently
said on a panel at Yeshiva University in New York City that the U.S. should drop a nuclear bomb on Iran.
James 'Jim' Walton is the current chairman of Arvest Bank Group Inc, as well as the son of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton.
According to Forbes, Walton is the 7th richest person in America, and he and his siblings combined are the wealthiest family in America.
David Koch is the executive vice president of Koch Industries, which owns firms that are involved in refinery, chemicals and financial trading, and others.
He's a well-known conservative and libertarian donor, and his David H. Koch Charitable Foundation has pledged or contributed more than $US750 million to medical centres, educational institutions, and cultural institutions.
83-year-old Warren Buffet is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He is famous for his personal frugality and investment savvy.
Buffet is also extraordinarily philanthropic -- so far, he's given away an estimated $US20 billion during his lifetime, and has pledged to give away 99% of his fortune to philanthropic causes, primarily via the Gates Foundation.
58-year-old Bill Gates is the Microsoft chairman and co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as the 2nd richest man in the world.
Through his charitable foundation, Gates has donated more than $US28 billion, and with Warren Buffett has convinced
100 billionaires to sign on to the Giving Pledge, a promise to donate at least half one's net worth to charity.
