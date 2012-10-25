Meet The Wealthiest Person In Each State

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
The research firm Wealth-X recently released a report listing the richest person in each U.S. state.This new rich list shows that 41 states are home to billionaires who obtained their wealth in diverse ways, ranging from the financial sector to energy to media, according to the Daily Mail.
Unsurprisingly, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet and Larry Ellison nabbed the top spots for their states.
The report also found that California and New York are the states with the highest number of mega-millionaires, while Alaska, Delaware and North Dakota have the lowest number of millionaires.
Chairman and CEO of Gilead Sciences
Founder of Green Mountain Coffee
President of Brandot International, formerly president and CEO of MAST Industries
Founder of the real estate company The Shidler Group
President and CEO of McKinley Capital Management LLC.
President of Yates Petroleum Corp.
Founder of materials and manufacturing company W.L. Gore & Associates
Founder of the Tharaldson Companies
Founder of Albaugh Inc.
Founder of Public Storage
Chairman and CEO of United National Corp.
Owner of New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Hornets
Widow of the late construction and energy mogul, John Murdoch Harbert III
Owner of the coal mining Justice Companies
Founder of Foresight Energy
CEO of Providence Equity Partners
Chairwoman and CEO of chemical manufacturer InterTech Group
Founder of HCA, the Hospital Corporation of America
Member of board of directors of medical device firm Cook Group
Part-owner of Cargill Inc. and great-granddaughter of founder W. W. Cargil
Founder of real estate firm Lerner Enterprises
Founder of Equity Residential
Founder of Tavistock Group and owner of Tottenham Hotspur soccer team in England
Founder of Discount Tires
Chairman and CEO of Limited Brands
Founder of The Washington Companies and co-founder of the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation
Co-founder of Amway and owner of the Orlando Magic
President and founder of Appaloosa Management
Founder and owner of home-improvement retailer Menard Inc.
Chairman of Swiss medical device manufacturer Synthes Holding AG
Founder and chairman of DISH Network
Chairman of BOK Financial
Founder of Bridgewater Associates LP
Member of Cox Enterprises' board of directors, chairwoman of Atlanta Newspapers
President, Fidelity Financial Services
Part-owner of Mars candy company and grandson of the late Frank C. Mars
Chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands
Mayor of New York City and the owner of Bloomberg LP
Vice-chairman of Koch industries
Chairman of Arvest Bank and the son of Walmart founder Sam Walton
Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway
Microsoft chairman and co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
