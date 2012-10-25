Meet The Wealthiest Person In Each State

Joshua Berlinger
Bill Gates House, Medina

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The research firm Wealth-X recently released a report listing the richest person in each U.S. state.This new rich list shows that 41 states are home to billionaires who obtained their wealth in diverse ways, ranging from the financial sector to energy to media, according to the Daily Mail.

Unsurprisingly, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet and Larry Ellison nabbed the top spots for their states.

The report also found that California and New York are the states with the highest number of mega-millionaires, while Alaska, Delaware and North Dakota have the lowest number of millionaires. 

Wyoming: John Martin is worth $210 million

Chairman and CEO of Gilead Sciences

Source: Wealth-S

Vermont: Robert Stiller is worth $580 million

Founder of Green Mountain Coffee

Source: Wealth-X

New Hampshire: Martin Trust is worth $600 million

President of Brandot International, formerly president and CEO of MAST Industries

Source: Wealth-X

Hawaii: Jay Shidler is worth $680 million

Founder of the real estate company The Shidler Group

Source: Wealth-X

Alaska: Robert Gillam is worth $690 million

President and CEO of McKinley Capital Management LLC.

Source: Wealth-X

New Mexico: Peyton Yates, Jr. is worth $760 million

President of Yates Petroleum Corp.

Source: Wealth-X

Delaware: Robert Gore is worth $830 million

Founder of materials and manufacturing company W.L. Gore & Associates

Source: Wealth-X

Maine: Leon Gorman is worth $860 million

Chairman of L.L. Bean

Source: Wealth-X

North Dakota: Gary Tharaldson is worth $900 million

Founder of the Tharaldson Companies

Source: Wealth-X

Iowa: Dennis Albaugh is worth $1 billion

Founder of Albaugh Inc.

Source: Wealth-X

Kentucky: Bradley Wayne Hughes is worth $1.1 billion

Founder of Public Storage

Source: Wealth-X

South Dakota: T. Denny Sanford is worth $1.3 billion

Chairman and CEO of United National Corp.

Source: Wealth-X

Idaho: Frank VanderSloot is worth $1.2 billion

CEO of Melaleuca

Source: Wealth-X

Louisiana: Thomas Benson is worth $1.3 billion

Owner of New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Hornets

Source: Wealth-X

Alabama: Marguerite Harbert is worth $1.4 billion

Widow of the late construction and energy mogul, John Murdoch Harbert III

Source: Wealth-X

West Virginia: James Justice II is worth $1.5 billion

Owner of the coal mining Justice Companies

Source: Wealth-X

Missouri: Christopher Cline is worth $1.5 billion

Founder of Foresight Energy

Source: Wealth-X

Rhode Island: Jonathan Nelson is worth $1.6 billion

CEO of Providence Equity Partners

Source: Wealth-X

South Carolina: Anita Zucker is worth $2.2 billion

Chairwoman and CEO of chemical manufacturer InterTech Group

Source: Wealth-X

Mississippi: Leslie Lampton is worth $2.4 billion

Founder of Ergon Inc.

Source: Wealth-X

Utah: Robert Earl Holding is worth $2.7 billion

Owner of Sinclair Oil

Source: Wealth-X

Tennessee: Thomas Frist, Jr. is worth $3 billion

Founder of HCA, the Hospital Corporation of America

Source: Wealth-X

Indiana: Gayle Cook is worth $3.4 billion

Member of board of directors of medical device firm Cook Group

Source: Wealth-X

Minnesota: Pauline Keinath is worth $3.7 billion

Part-owner of Cargill Inc. and great-granddaughter of founder W. W. Cargil

Source: Wealth-X

Maryland: Theodore Lerner is worth $3.9 billion

Founder of real estate firm Lerner Enterprises

Source: Wealth-X

Illinois: Samuel Zell is worth $3.9 billion

Founder of Equity Residential

Source: Wealth-X

Florida: Joseph Lewis is worth $3.9 billion

Founder of Tavistock Group and owner of Tottenham Hotspur soccer team in England

Source: Wealth-X

Arizona: Bruce Halle Sr. is worth $4 billion

Founder of Discount Tires

Source: Wealth-X

Ohio: Leslie Wexner is worth $4.5 billion

Chairman and CEO of Limited Brands

Source: Wealth-X

Montana: Dennis Washington is worth $5 billion

Founder of The Washington Companies and co-founder of the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation

Source: Wealth-X

Michigan: Richard DeVos Sr. is worth $5.1 billion

Co-founder of Amway and owner of the Orlando Magic

Source: Wealth-X

New Jersey: David Tepper is worth $5.2 billion

President and founder of Appaloosa Management

Source: Wealth-X

Wisconsin: John Menard, Jr. is worth $6 billion

Founder and owner of home-improvement retailer Menard Inc.

Source: Wealth-X

North Carolina: James Goodnight is worth $7.4 billion

CEO of SAS Institute

Source: Wealth-X

Pennsylvania: Hansjorg Wyss is worth $7.7 billion

Chairman of Swiss medical device manufacturer Synthes Holding AG

Source: Wealth-X

Colorado: Charles Ergen is worth $8.3 billion

Founder and chairman of DISH Network

Source: Wealth-X

Oklahoma: George Kaiser is worth $10 billion

Chairman of BOK Financial

Source: Wealth-X

Connecticut: Raymond Dalio is worth $10 billion

Founder of Bridgewater Associates LP

Source: Wealth-X

Georgia: Anne Cox Chambers is worth $11.2 billion

Member of Cox Enterprises' board of directors, chairwoman of Atlanta Newspapers

Source: Wealth-X

Massachusetts: Abigail Johnson is worth $11.9 billion

President, Fidelity Financial Services

Source: Wealth-X

Oregon: Philip Knight is worth $13 billion

Chairman of Nike Inc.

Source: Wealth-X

Texas: Michael Dell is worth $14 billion

CEO of Dell Inc.

Source: Wealth-X

Virginia: Forrest Mars, Jr. is worth $17 billion

Part-owner of Mars candy company and grandson of the late Frank C. Mars

Source: Wealth-X

Nevada: Sheldon Adelson is worth $20.2 billion

Chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands

Source: Wealth-X

New York: Michael Bloomberg is worth $24.8 billion

Mayor of New York City and the owner of Bloomberg LP

Source: Wealth-X

Kansas: David Koch is worth $32.1 billion

Vice-chairman of Koch industries

Source: Wealth-X

Arkansas: James Walton is worth $33.6 billion

Chairman of Arvest Bank and the son of Walmart founder Sam Walton

Source: Wealth-X

California: Lawrence Ellison is worth $41.1 billion

CEO of Oracle

Source: Wealth-X

Nebraska: Warren Buffett is worth $49.6 billion

Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

Source: Wealth-X

Washington: Bill Gates is worth $64.5 billion

Microsoft chairman and co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Source: Wealth-X

Want more rich people?

Here are the Seven Richest Bankers in America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.