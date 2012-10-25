Meet The Wealthiest Person In Each State

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The research firm Wealth-X recently released a report listing the richest person in each U.S. state.This new rich list shows that 41 states are home to billionaires who obtained their wealth in diverse ways, ranging from the financial sector to energy to media, according to the Daily Mail.



Unsurprisingly, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet and Larry Ellison nabbed the top spots for their states.

The report also found that California and New York are the states with the highest number of mega-millionaires, while Alaska, Delaware and North Dakota have the lowest number of millionaires.

