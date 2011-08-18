9 Things The Wealthiest Americans Could Buy For The Rest Of Us

The richest people in America have so much money that sometimes it’s hard to put their wealth in perspective.United for a Fair Economy, a nonprofit organisation that promotes the idea of even wealth distribution has come up with a way to quantify the wealth of the 400 wealthiest households in the U.S., by looking at the purchasing power of their combined wealth.

Together, the 400 richest households own a total of $1.37 trillion.

Click through to see what that sum could buy for the rest of America, keeping in mind that many families can’t even afford these goods for themselves.

Buy a new car for every every family in the U.S.

Source: United for a Fair Economy

Fill every U.S. driver's gas tank for the next 3.5 years

Source: United for a Fair Economy

Pay off the student loans for every student in the U.S.

Source: United for a Fair Economy

Pay off all credit card debt for every person in the U.S.

Source: United for a Fair Economy

Pay rent for every tenant in the U.S. for three years

Source: United for a Fair Economy

Buy all homes that were foreclosed on in 2007 and 2008

Source: United for a Fair Economy

Pay the annual salaries of 19 million families for one year

Source: United for a Fair Economy

Pay for a $10,000 bonus to every worker in the U.S.

Source: United for a Fair Economy

Triple the number of teachers in the U.S. -- and give each one a $30,000 raise

Source: United for a Fair Economy

