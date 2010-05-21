12 Ultra Rich Greeks That Should Have Bailed Out Greece Themselves

Vardis Vardinogiannis and his wife Marianna

Photo: onassis.gr

Greece’s financial troubles forced its people to the streets and its fellow European nations to negotiations about bailing it out.But what about the Greek elite? Are there any wealthy Greeks that could have helped out?



While there are only two Greek billionaires on Forbes’ billionaires list this year, there several Greek millionaire families that have made fortune in the shipping, metal and finance industries.

Source: Greek Rich List via GRReporter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.