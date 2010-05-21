12 Ultra Rich Greeks That Should Have Bailed Out Greece Themselves

Photo: onassis.gr
Greece’s financial troubles forced its people to the streets and its fellow European nations to negotiations about bailing it out.But what about the Greek elite? Are there any wealthy Greeks that could have helped out?
While there are only two Greek billionaires on Forbes’ billionaires list this year, there several Greek millionaire families that have made fortune in the shipping, metal and finance industries.
Source: Greek Rich List via GRReporter
Wealth: $ 114.3 million (€90 million)
Industry: Computers
Owner of the largest hardware and software chain in Athens -- Plaisio, which is listed on the Athens Stock Exchange. George Gerardos and his son Kostadinos have a 78% stake in the company.
Source: Greek Rich List via GRReporter
Wealth: $192 million (€151 million)
Industry: Shipping
Nikos started Good Faith Shipping Co in 1966. His daughter Angeliki Frangou has become one of the most powerful women in the shipping industry at the helm of the American company Navios Maritime Holdings. The family ownsshares in the one of the largest IT Greek companies, Singular Logistics, and one of the largest food industry companies -- Vivartia.
Greek Shipping Awards and TradeWinds
Source: Greek Rich List via GRReporter
Wealth: $212 million (€167 million)
Industry: Retail; IKEA franchises
The family is the official representative for Sweddish furniture company IKEA in Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria, and own chain stores for German appliances, and franchise chain Intersport.
Source: Greek Rich List via GRReporter
Wealth: $250.2 million (€197 million)
Industry: Telecommunications
Founder and executive director of the biggest telecommunications and security systems company, Intracom Holdings, Socratis Kokkalis is also a chairman of Intralot -- the world's second largest company for distribution of lottery systems. Socratis owns a quarter of Intralot. He is also teh owner and president of Greece's most successful soccer team -- Olympiacos CFP.
Source: Greek Rich List via GRReporter
Wealth: $292 million (€230 million)
Industry: Media; Real Estate
George Bobolas has developed properties all over the Balkan peninsula and the Near East for over 40 years. He is also a media magnate -- owner fo the TV channel Mega, and several newspaper and magazines.
His son Leonidas is the executive director of Greece's biggest construction group, Ellaktor, where he ownns 15% of the stock.
Source: Greek Rich List via GRReporter
Wealth: $425.5 million (€335 million)
Industry: Finance
Yannis Costopoulos, 72, is chairman and executive director of one of the largest banks on the Balkan peninsula -- Alpha Bank, which was founded by his grandfather 160 years ago. He is also an owner of the Athens Hilton Hotel.
Source: Greek Rich List via GRReporter
Wealth: $514 million (€405 million)
Industry: Steel, Copper, Aluminium
The two brothers manage holding company Viohalco, which has produced and traded copper, steel and aluminium for 80 years.
Source: Greek Rich List via GRReporter
Wealth: $711.2 million (€560 million Euro)
Industry: Petroleum
Vardis is president of the company Motor Oil Hellas.The company has a network of gas stations and sells fuel for aeroplanes. The Vardinogiannis family has also invested in publishing, television and radio industries, as well as a ferry company that serves the Crete island among other.
Source: Greek Rich List via GRReporter
Wealth: $771 million (€607 million)
Industry: Cement
Andreas Canellopoulos and Dimitrios Papalexopoulos are respectively the chairman and CEO of cement company Titan, which was founded by their families over 40 years ago. They own 40% of the company, which also has branches all over the world.
Many other members of the Canellopoulos-Papalexopoulos clan are also serving on the board of the directors ad hold numerous executive positions at the company.
Source: Greek Rich List via GRReporter
Wealth: $2 billion
Industry: Art Collection; Inheritance
Philip Niarchos is the son of the late shipping tycoon Stavros Niarchos. He inherited a massive art collection that includes Vincent van Gogh's 'Self-Portrait with a Bandaged Ear' and Pablo Picasso's self-portrait 'Yo, Picasso.'
He commissioned Andy Warhol to do a portrait of him in 1985. Warhol created a series based on CAT-scans of Philip's skull.
The Greek billionaire is a board member of the Museum of Modern Art.
Source: Forbes
Wealth: $5.3 billion
Industry: Shipping; Petroleum
The Latsis family has made its fortune in the shipping industry, but in the last decade it has made investments, spearheaded by Spiros Latsis, in petroleum, finance and real estate.
The family owns almost half the the second largest bank in Greece -- EFG Eurogbank Greece, and more than a third of Hellenic Petroleum. It has also developed companies providing luxurious yachts and private jets.
Spiros has a PHD in economic sciences from the London School of Economics.
Source: Greek Rich List via GRReporter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.