The Wealthier People Become, The More They Care About Conservation: Study

A study of attitudes among Malaysians found that, as people become wealthier, they are more willing to pay for forest conservation activities.

However, local governments in countries representing four-fifths of the world’s rain forrestsare lagging behind public opinion in implementing conservation measures, says the international research team.

A survey of 1,261 Malaysian households and statistical analyses of conservation indicators in 27 upper-middle-income tropical countries indicate that rising incomes in these countries has engendered greater willingness to pay for conservation activities.

The article by Jeffrey R. Vincent of Duke University and colleagues, “Tropical countries may be willing to pay more to protect their forests”, is published in the journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences).

