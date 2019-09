Today, as some of you may, or may not know is Earth Day. In honour of the event, we bring you this painfully awkward clip from the Miss America pageant last weekend, courtesy of The Daily Beast. We think it’s as shallow a representation of caring about the Earth as you’ll find. If there’s worse, please let us know.





