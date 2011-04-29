FORGET THE BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Here's What Obama Doesn't Want You To See

Yesterday, Obama showed that he had nothing to hide about his origin.



But there’s something else he doesn’t want you to realise, and that’s how mediocre the economic recovery is.

Analytics firm DISCERN has produced some excellent charts showing how this recovery compares to others.

The bottom line: Across several key real-world indicators, this recovery is totally mediocre.

Note that in each chart, the green line is the current recovery. Blue is the weakest. Red is the best.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.