The Week Already Starts Bearish: Japan Down, Euro Down, US Futures Down, Shanghai Down

And now the week really begins in earnest following Monday’s warm-up session.
Everything is looking moderately weaker.
- Shanghai is off 1%.
- Japan’s Nikkei is down 0.7%.
- US futures are all headed a bit lower. S&P is off 6.
- As for currencies, the two “risk” currencies, the euro and the Aussie dollar are both off, the latter by more than a per cent.
