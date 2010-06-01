The Week Already Starts Bearish: Japan Down, Euro Down, US Futures Down, Shanghai Down

And now the week really begins in earnest following Monday’s warm-up session.

Everything is looking moderately weaker.

  • Shanghai is off 1%.
  • Japan’s Nikkei is down 0.7%.
  • US futures are all headed a bit lower. S&P is off 6.
  • As for currencies, the two “risk” currencies, the euro and the Aussie dollar are both off, the latter by more than a per cent.

