The Week Already Starts Bearish: Japan Down, Euro Down, US Futures Down, Shanghai Down

And now the week really begins in earnest following Monday’s warm-up session.



Everything is looking moderately weaker.

Shanghai is off 1%.

Japan’s Nikkei is down 0.7%.

US futures are all headed a bit lower. S&P is off 6.

As for currencies, the two “risk” currencies, the euro and the Aussie dollar are both off, the latter by more than a per cent.

