HedgeFundLIVE — Let’s rewind back to exactly one year ago on March 23, 2010 and see what out Chief Market Strategist Jeremy Klein had to say on that day:



So Now What?

So now what? We followed Friday’s shakiness with a grind up power move that more than erased the losses made during triple witch expiration last week. Am I confused by the weakness followed up immediately by equally impressive strength? A bit, but any time that my view into the markets clouds my conviction, I refer back to my trading diary which now has meticulously tracked the past 2,000 or so days with high detail whether it be with internal statistics or a simple description of the session’s action. Pardon my inclusion of more colloquial phrasing than usual in the subsequent text, but the following two entries come verbatim from consecutive days of my spreadsheet to burn off my personal overcast:

Day 1:

“The Spooz dumped 15+ handles from the Open to lows at 12:45 without any real uptick along the way. From there, the futures chopped around all the way into the Close in a very quiet fashion for expiration. The E-Minis went out effectively at fair value.”

Click Here for full article.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/the-way-we-were-one-year-ago-on-march-23-2010

