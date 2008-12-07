The Way We Were: Engineers And Computers, 1940s - 1990s

START >
Something about celebrating Repeal Day last night has us nostalgic. And, now that Google (GOOG) hosts defunct Life magazine’s massive photo archive (Qoop makes them available for purchase) it’s easier than ever to indulge our longing for a time when the future of the world rested on the shoulders of engineers in shirt sleeves, when running a computer required walking, when computers filled rooms with metal and glass baubles or when Apple (AAPL) cofounder Steve Jobs sported a Tom Selleck ‘stache.
