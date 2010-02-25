Welcome To The Homeless Tent City On The Outskirts Of New York

Being unemployed is tougher than ever as people are struggling to find jobs longer than before.



But another segment of our society that is sinking even lower.

Homeless Americans live in tents in the woods outside of New York City, as crowded shelters cannot accommodate them.

The youngest member of this homeless commune, 21-year-old Rob, was laid off when the economic crisis began, and he doesn’t see any possibility to land a job soon.



