The Way We Live Now: Schools Move To Four Day Week To Combat Budget Crises

Some school districts in the United States are making the bold move of cutting the school week to four days in order to stave off budget crises, according to The Wall Street Journal.



The report, while noting the Obama administration’s intention to provide $4.35 billion in help to the weakest school districts, points out that some towns are under such heavy pressure from debts that they have no further choice to deal with the problem.

Some of the schools lengthen days to overcome the time difference in the classroom, but there are no statistics as to the impact of this shortened schedule on student’s learning yet available.

