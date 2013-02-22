12 Pickup Lines That Either Failed Or Worked Spectacularly On Tinder, A Popular Dating App

Alyson Shontell
flirt schmooze talk

Photo: johncarlscott via Flickr

It’s always nerve-wracking the first time you talk to an attractive stranger.Tinder is a new mobile app that’s used by millions of people to meet singles nearby. It’s the equivalent to Hot or Not, but if both Tinder users find each other attractive, they’re allowed to start sending text messages. More than 35 million Tinder profiles have been rated on the app.

Whoever sends the first message to the attractive stranger needs to come up with something pretty creative to get a response.

We polled friends for their best and worst Tinder pick-up lines.

Here are the lines that either failed or succeeded spectacularly.

Some people just want to make sure that little kid in one of your photos isn't actually yours.

Some try to get the ball rolling with a question. Which Disney princess would you be?

And, would you rather fight one horse-size duck or 1,000 duck-size horses?

Some ask about politics...but if you're a pretty girl, it might not matter what your answer is.

Some come out of the date with a compliment. Here's the right way to flatter someone on Tinder:

And the wrong way to compliment on Tinder.

And what happens when a compliment goes unreturned, and the person awkwardly tries to take it back.

Somehow, making animal noises worked for these two.

Calling someone the wrong name is a non-starter.

Poetry can be good...or it can go overboard. This was a little much.

Some people land dates by cutting straight to the chase.

And these two just started planning their future.

Not sure what Tinder is? Then check out our walk-through of the app:

There Is Now A Socially Acceptable Way To Call Someone Ugly Or Attractive, And It's Sweeping College Campuses >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features sai-us