An artist has done something incredible with the most mundane piece of furniture

This beautiful reinvention of the standard side cabinet is a moving, flexible art piece. Artist Sebastian Errazuriz created the Wave Cabinet as a way to invite people to “look at one of the simplest forms of furniture design and to forget that we’re talking about furniture.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Sebastian Errazuriz is represented by Cristina Grajales Gallery and Salon94 Gallery in New York. You check out more of his work on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and on his website.

Produced by Rob Ludacer

