Hikers wait years for a chance to visit this otherworldly landscape in Arizona

The Wave in Arizona is a surreal sandstone formation, and many hikers wait years for the chance to see it. Due to conservation efforts, only 20 permits per day are available, but the undulating ripples of red, orange, and pink sandstone are worth the wait.
Story by Chloe Miller and editing by Stephen Parkhurst
Follow INSIDER Travel on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.