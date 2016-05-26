The watches these 9 Australian executives wear, and why

My wife and I had just had our firstborn and I was complaining of a lack of sleep, with my wife (rightfully) rolling her eyes at me. I took that as a challenge and decided I wanted to track my sleeping performance.

I’d gotten off watches for a couple of years, but then spent a few months at home researching sleep tracking and also silent alarms. Trying to find the best device out there, I considered the Apple Watch when it first came out, but did not have the sleep tracking. I must have looked at 5 or 6 different options. I kept doing research and held off. In an ideal world, I wanted an alarm that tracked the stage of sleep I was in, then would wake me within a time-frame that was most logical dependent on sleep cycle.

Meanwhile, my wife had purchased a Fitbit and I was quite envious. Still procrastinating over the ultimate device, my siblings had gotten wind that I wanted something and bought me a Fitbit Charge HR for my birthday. While the heart-rate monitor is not really used, I love it the rest of the functionality. I compete with my Fitbit now but when my wife challenges me on steps for the day, she mostly wins.

We’ve figured out some quirks and hacks and if you see me pushing our daughters stroller, you will notice I always have one hand off the handlebar as the Fitbit does not track steps accurately if I’m holding with both hands.

I’ve found having a FitBit is a bit of a club. A couple of weeks ago I had an 8-year-old relative ask me how many steps I’d done. I showed him that I was on 4350 for the day, he smiled and showed me his, over 17,000. Apparently kids run around all day at school.

I’ve got a lawyer friend who once told me he wears an expensive watch on his right hand, because when you shake hands with someone that matters, they always look down at your watch and make a value judgement there and then. I guess FitBit is the analytical and data-driven person’s version of the same. If I see someone with a Fitbit, I make an instant value judgement of what they are like too - they clearly care about data and analytics.