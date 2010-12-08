Redskins Suspend Haynesworth For Season's Final 4 Games

Photo: AP

The Washington Redskins have suspended Albert Haynesworth for the remaining four games of the season for conduct detrimental to the team.Haynesworth’s repeated indifference to playing and practicing has drawn the ire of teammates and coaches. This was the last straw for Coach Mike Shanahan:



“Despite the club’s numerous attempts to persuade Albert Haynesworth to abide by the terms of his contract, he has repeatedly refused to cooperate with our coaching staff in a variety of ways over an extended period of time. Among other things, he has consistently indicated to our defensive coaches that he refuses to play in our base defence or on first-down or second-down nickel situations. He has also refused to follow the instructions of our coaches both during weekly practices and during actual games as well.”

