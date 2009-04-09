The Washington Post's New Revenue Stream

Reading the Washington Post’s website this morning, we noticed that a little shopping cart and the words “Buy Photo” had been added to some of the graphics. In an era when newspapers are struggling to find new revenue streams, this seems like a smart idea.

But as long as they are selling disaggregated content, why not add a “Buy Article” button as well, giving bloggers and others the right to buy a full article to reprint around the web?

One caveat: the price options still seem more geared to newspaper reprints than the web. But it’s a start.

