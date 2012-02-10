The Washington Post's Provocative Rick Santorum Cover

Today’s front-page of The Washington Post has a lead photograph that is going to draw out a passionate response from readers.



We think it is intended to scream “Rick Santorum is on the Holy Warpath. Be very afraid.” But many readers may simply find in it a moving image that doesn’t usually get cover-treatment.

Photo: WashingtonPost.com

(via Mike Riggs)

