The Washington Post's Provocative Rick Santorum Cover

Today’s front-page of The Washington Post has a lead photograph that is going to draw out a passionate response from readers.
We think it is intended to scream “Rick Santorum is on the Holy Warpath. Be very afraid.” But many readers may simply find in it a moving image that doesn’t usually get cover-treatment.
Photo: WashingtonPost.com
(via Mike Riggs)
