The Washington Post's Provocative Rick Santorum Cover

Michael Brendan Dougherty

Today’s front-page of The Washington Post has a lead photograph that is going to draw out a passionate response from readers.

We think it is intended to scream “Rick Santorum is on the Holy Warpath. Be very afraid.” But many readers may simply find in it a moving image that doesn’t usually get cover-treatment. 

 

Washington Post Cover

Photo: WashingtonPost.com

(via Mike Riggs)

