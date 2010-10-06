The Washington Post's Howard Kurtz Is The Latest "grey-Haired Dude" To Ditch Print For The Web

Howard Kurtz.

In a major coup on the eve of its second birthday, The Daily Beast announced Tuesday that it has poached longtime Washington Post reporter Howard Kurtz as its new Washington bureau chief.”He will lead our reporting in the capital and on the campaign trail,” Daily Beast editor-in-chief Tina Brown wrote in a post that broke the news. “Howie knows that today the interaction of media and politics is the story. He combines integrity and rigorous reporting.”



Kurtz, who writes a weekly media column for The Post and also hosts CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” is the latest in a recent string of newspaper vets who have moved to the web. Newsweek (which perhaps not un-coincidentally is rumoured to be in merger talks with The Daily Beast), just lost its economics editor, Dan Gross, to Yahoo Finance, as well as Howard Fineman, its investigative reporter of 30 years, to The Huffington Post. Then HuffPo snatched The New York Times’ national economics reporter, Peter Goodman. (Ironically, it was Kurtz who broke the news of that move.)

“After a lifetime in newspapers, I’m ready for the challenge of fast-paced online journalism,” Kurtz said in a statement. (To be fair, The Daily Beast, it has been noted, is perhaps the closest approximation of a print magazine on the web.)

Gross made similar remarks in his parting column for Slate.com, which he also gave up to work for Yahoo: “What these and many other moves show is that the media continue to evolve at a really rapid clip, that the establishment media are losing their stranglehold on the employment of grey-haired dudes with receding hairlines.”

So who will be the next one to jump ship?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.