The Washington Post's Berlin Correspondent Had The Most Perfect Reaction To Jeff Bezos Buying His Paper

This was Washington Post Berlin correspondent Michael Birnbaum’s reaction to the unexpected news that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was acquiring the paper for $US250 million:

You can read a bunch of other Twitter reactions from staffers — some funny, some sad — here.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.